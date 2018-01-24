Stephanie Otobo The Nigerian Lady Who Accused Apostle Suleman Of Adultery Affair With Her Pictured In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues

The Canadian-based Nigerian musician, Stephanie Otobo, who accused the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman of having an adultery affair with her – was seen yesterday at the Lagos Magistrate court in Lagos following charges over her dealings the pastor. Meanwhile, report has it that Magistrate Kikelomo Bukola Ayeye, the chief […]

The post Stephanie Otobo The Nigerian Lady Who Accused Apostle Suleman Of Adultery Affair With Her Pictured In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

