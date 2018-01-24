 Stephanie Otobo The Nigerian Lady Who Accused Apostle Suleman Of Adultery Affair With Her Pictured In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Stephanie Otobo The Nigerian Lady Who Accused Apostle Suleman Of Adultery Affair With Her Pictured In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The Canadian-based Nigerian musician, Stephanie Otobo, who accused the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman of having an adultery affair with her – was seen yesterday at the Lagos Magistrate court in Lagos following charges over her dealings the pastor.   Meanwhile, report has it that Magistrate Kikelomo Bukola Ayeye, the chief […]

The post Stephanie Otobo The Nigerian Lady Who Accused Apostle Suleman Of Adultery Affair With Her Pictured In Court As Sex Scandal Case Continues appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.