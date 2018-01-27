 Stephen Chukwude backs Enyimba to win at Rivers United after first win of season – SCORE NIGERIA (blog) | Nigeria Today
Stephen Chukwude backs Enyimba to win at Rivers United after first win of season – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)

Posted on Jan 27, 2018


Stephen Chukwude backs Enyimba to win at Rivers United after first win of season
Striker Stephen Chukwude has backed Enyimba to win at Rivers United tomorrow after they won their first game of the season at home against Nasarawa United. Enyimba climbed off the foot of the NPFL table Thursday with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Nasarawa
