Sterling Bank appoints Abubakar Suleiman as new MD – Daily Post Nigeria

Sterling Bank Plc has appointed Abubakar Suleiman as its new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, CEO. The new bank chief was before his appointment, the bank's Executive Director, Finance & Strategy, a role he has served in since May 2012. He …
