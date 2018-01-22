 Sterling Bank to seek for non-interest banking license – CEO – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sterling Bank to seek for non-interest banking license – CEO – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Sterling Bank to seek for non-interest banking license – CEO
Daily Trust
The outgoing Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Yemi Adeola, has revealed plans for the bank to seek a license for a stand-alone Non-Interest Bank (NIB) as soon as possible. Speaking at a visit to the Nigeria
Sterling Bank Lauds NDICTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.