Donald Trump Is Incompetent? You Don’t Say. – Slate Magazine
|
CNN
|
Donald Trump Is Incompetent? You Don't Say.
Slate Magazine
Copies of Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury on a shelf at Book Passage on Friday in Corte Madera, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images. Grown adults lined up at bookstores late Thursday night to buy copies of Michael Wolff's Fire and Fury, the dishiest …
'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,' by Michael Wolff
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!