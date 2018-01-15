 Still using Windows 8.1? You’re on your own now | Nigeria Today
Still using Windows 8.1? You’re on your own now

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Microsoft has officially ended mainstream support for Windows 8.1, meaning it will no longer receive patches or improvements. This comes ahead of its extended support end in five-years time.

The post Still using Windows 8.1? You’re on your own now appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

