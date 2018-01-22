Stock Market Sustains Rally to Hit Nine-year High – THISDAY Newspapers
Stock Market Sustains Rally to Hit Nine-year High
The Nigerian equities market sustained the bull run to hit a nine-year high last week following investors' buying interest in Tier-2 banking stocks and some other bellwether stocks. The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (NSE ASI) jumped to …
