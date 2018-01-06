Stoke City sack Hughes after Cup exit

Stoke City have sacked manager Mark Hughes after they were beaten by League Two side Coventry City in the FA Cup third round, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hughes was sacked by chief executive Tony Scholes at Stoke’s training ground after returning from Coventry. Hughes who spent four and half years with the club had been under pressure after a poor run of form which saw Stoke fall into the Premier League relegation zone.

