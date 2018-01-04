Stolen dress? Nigerians slam actress over controversial birthday outfit – GhanaWeb
|
GhanaWeb
|
Stolen dress? Nigerians slam actress over controversial birthday outfit
GhanaWeb
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has come under attack over her birthday outfit, which was shared on Instagram. An aggrieved bride @rettypety, whose wedding was scheduled for December 29, 2017 had called out her designer, Maryam Elisha (@rikaotobyme) for …
Mercy Aigbe controversy: “You Are A Liar,” bride replies designer RikaotobyMe
Meet Maryiam Elisha, The Designer Who Gave Her Client's Dress To Mercy Aigbe
Still On Mercy Aigbe's Birthday Dress: Another Model Wore The Dress Before Mercy Aigbe
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!