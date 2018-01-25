Stop Oppressing, Harassing Nigerians – Police Boss Warns Personnel
The Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) in charge of zone 3, Mr Kayode Aderanti, has warned policemen against harassing and oppressing members of the public. Aderanti, whose zone comprises Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba states, gave the advice on Wednesday in Gombe, in an address to officers and men of the Gombe State Command of […]
The post Stop Oppressing, Harassing Nigerians – Police Boss Warns Personnel appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!