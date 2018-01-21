Stories That Made Our Week: Funke Akindele And The Avengers

Another week, another train of news to catch up with. From the feeling of pride when we saw our own Jenifa as part of the cast for a Marvel movie, to the retirement of one the icons of the football industry. News generally come in the good, bad and the ugly and these are the stories that made our week.

Love like a movie

Lifetime has announced a film following the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle titled Harry & Meghan: The Royal Love Story. Although dates have not been announced, chances are high that the film will be released in May ahead of the wedding on the 19th. This is not the first time Lifetime has made a movie about love in the royal family, they produced William & Kate: The Movie for Prince William of Wales and Kate Middleton.

No Jenifa for Avengers

Late last week, it was reported that our very own Funke Akindele-Bello appeared as a cast in the Marvel Comic’s Avengers: Infinity War on IMDb. The actress was slated to play the role of Dora Milaje, a bodyguard of Black Panther. This was going to be the first time a Nigerian-based actor will feature in a Hollywood comic superhero movie. This news that caused national sensation took a different turn over the weekend her name was no longer found on the cast list. Akindele-Bello is yet to confirm or deny this news to the public.

Another West in the building

On Tuesday, Kim and Kanye West welcomed their third child through a surrogate. Sources close to the couple say that they refused several deals of $2 to $5 million to show pictures of their new baby. According to TMZ, the offer came from different websites and magazines a few months back. The couple’s reason being that offering the pictures for a sale would be in violations of their moral and would be releasing it in their own time.

Ronaldinho retires!

One of the best in the football industry has hung his soccer boots. Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has confirmed his retirement from football on Tuesday. This was done more than two years since his last appearance as a professional. His brother and agent Roberto Assis said he would not play again and would now concentrate on tribute events. The 37-year-old is pretty much set for life and retiring early also makes us feel he has something up his sleeves.

Trouble in YouTube-dom

The last couple of years saw a disruption in the lives of content creators as they drifted towards YouTube and the generous source of revenue it offered. Everyone had a channel and their social media bios proudly read YouTuber. Well, that feeling might have changed as YouTube has restricted the generation of income to channels that have at least 1000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of watch time within the past year to be eligible for ads. What will this mean for all your fave and new YouTubers? Was it about the content like they said or the money? Only time will tell.

