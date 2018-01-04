Strathmore University don’s wife had blood clot in the heart – Daily Nation



Daily Nation Strathmore University don's wife had blood clot in the heart

Daily Nation

An undated photo of Dr Fredrick Ogola, a Strathmore University lecturer, and his wife, Rebecca Gobi Mwachongo. PHOTO | COURTESY. In Summary. Rebecca's husband, Dr Fredrick Ogola — a Strathmore University lecturer — was arrested following her death on …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

