Striking varsity workers vow to sustain strike over unpaid N66bn allowance

The Joint Action Committee of the three non-academic staff unions in the federal universities on Thursday, vowed not to suspend the ongoing industrial action until it confirms the payment of N66 billion earned allowances.

The three striking unions are: National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), alleged that Federal Government team spearheading the negotiation has not done enough to halt the strike action since it began on the 4th December 2017.

Peters Adeyemi, NASU General Secretary who disclosed this in Abuja, accused Federal Government of insincerity of purpose and adopting divisive approach to restore academic activities in the universities.

Adeyemi who spoke on behalf of the joint action committee, explained that the N66 billion outstanding is not a big amount that cannot be settled within a few days for a serious government that is in a hurry for national development.

“The government should do well by giving what belong to the non-teaching staff what belongs to them, so that there will be less money to steal. When government refuses to pay workers entitlements, it unwittingly put the huge national resources in the hands of looters.”

Adeyemi, who doubles as NLC Deputy President frowned at Federal Government’s failure to resolve the contending issues within the first two weeks of the industrial action.

“On the 19th December 2017 when we met the Federal Government, what it said was that they are working silently to get additional money but they did not want that step to be announced. In fact, if they had matched their words with action, we would not have declared the strike in the first place. But government did not come up with any commitment.

“We expected government to take responsibility for the skewed payment but that did not happen. We declared the strike on the 4thDecember and government did not call us for a meeting until the 19thDecember 2017. That is the first time money is released to the universities and distributed at the level of the ministry under a committee headed by the Permanent Secretary, leaving Bursars out under a government that is fighting corruption, a government that is talking about transparency and believe in due process.

“Government told us they were making efforts as at 19th December and it was obvious that they were not ready to make commitments because they were not sure of the efforts they were making. As a result of that, there was no request from them for us to end the strike. We were told that we should go and when they finish with what they were doing, they would call us back for another meeting. Is the period between 19th December 2017 to 25th January 2018 not enough time to complete what they doing?”

The NLC Deputy President further noted that the action of government shows that it has probably forgotten that the universities are not running for more than two months.

Adeyemi stressed that the yesterday parley was a clarion call on the Federal Government to wake up from its sleep and acknowledge that the strike has not ended.

He however denied report that the non-academic staff unions usually go on strike whenever their academic staff union counterpart goes on strike.

“In fact, it is like the academic staff union hijacked our strike in 2017. NASU, NAAT and SSANU which are the three non-academic staff unions in the universities went on a warning strike earlier on numerous issues that are threatening the smooth of the universities and even had a memorandum of understanding with the Federal Government which was not addressed before the academic staff began their strike.

“The Federal Ministry of Education then released the money under the guise of academic earned allowance. That was how 89 percent of the entire money was used to settle ASUU member and left the entire non-academic unions with a paltry 11 percent,” Adeyemi told Labour Editors and Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LAECAN).

KEHINDE AKINTOLA, Abuja

