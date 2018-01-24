Student cracks DNA code to take home $10,000 worth of bitcoin
Just days before the deadline set by its creator, a 26-year-old student successfully deciphered a message encoded in DNA, gaining access to a digital wallet containing a bitcoin reward.
The post Student cracks DNA code to take home $10,000 worth of bitcoin appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!