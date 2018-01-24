Student cracks DNA code to take home $10,000 worth of bitcoin

Just days before the deadline set by its creator, a 26-year-old student successfully deciphered a message encoded in DNA, gaining access to a digital wallet containing a bitcoin reward.

The post Student cracks DNA code to take home $10,000 worth of bitcoin appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

