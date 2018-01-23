Students kick against UNILORIN’s ban of Hair Extensions, Shorts
The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has released a circular reminding students of the school the dress code prescribed by the university. Students are required to comply with the dress code, the circular read, and erring students will be sanctioned. The dress code includes a ban of hair extensions, shorts and skirts with their hems above […]
The post Students kick against UNILORIN’s ban of Hair Extensions, Shorts appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!