 Students kick against UNILORIN's ban of Hair Extensions, Shorts
Students kick against UNILORIN’s ban of Hair Extensions, Shorts

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has released a circular reminding students of the school the dress code prescribed by the university. Students are required to comply with the dress code, the circular read, and erring students will be sanctioned. The dress code includes a ban of hair extensions, shorts and skirts with their hems above […]

