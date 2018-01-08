Students, Travelers Groan as Banks Suspend ATM Cash Withdrawal Abroad – Naija247news
Students, Travelers Groan as Banks Suspend ATM Cash Withdrawal Abroad
Naija247news
A woman takes Nigerian Naira from a bank's automated teller machine (ATM) in Ikeja district in the commercial capital Lagos November 12, 2014. Nigeria's naira currency weakened slightly on the interbank market on Tuesday due to strong demand for …
