Styles From The 2017 Concert Season You Should Try

In spite of all the odds and more than a few fashion faux pas, we all made it into 2018. There are many opportunities a new year brings, but few are as daunting as the opportunity to reinvent yourself and up your fashion game. Inspiration is often hard to come by so we have done some of the heavy lifting for you and looked through costume choices your favourite Nigerian musicians worked during the December festival craze and picked out a few stand-out moments you should definitely replicate.

Bling up your athleisure

Wizkid has had the kind of year that only a Starboy should aspire to. And perhaps you too can steal some of his shine by replicating the stellar Gucci look he wore for his headline concert in Lagos. You can DIY your athleisure jackets with some bling motifs or get it professionally stoned by one of the many fashion startups around the country that focus specifically on this service. Either way, do not dull your shine for anyone.

Don’t be mellow, go for yellow

One Night Stand With Adekunle Gold was one of the very best experiences anyone could have had when it comes to live music in Nigeria. And, thanks to his stylist and team, he was dressed to the nines and appropriate for every set list. However, nothing stood out quite like his yellow fringed jacket with purple accents by Kemakolam Online x Studio Imo. It is the exact kind of statement piece to always get you noticed. Yellow fringe might be a lot to start with, so ease it into it by getting yourself a yellow jacket or a fringed jacket.

Don’t be shy, accessorise!

Bez Idakula replicated the international festival vibe, holding an outdoor concert and encouraging guests to mingle. He also showed that it doesn’t matter if your outfit is plain if you understand the subtle art of accessorising. With a gorgeous grey knit scarf, specialised glasses and a fancy fedora (you can get similar versions from Ugo Mozie), Bez looked every inch the bohemian artist he is. You might not be able to strum a guitar but you can definitely replicate his look.

No wear like shapewear

When the voluptuous Niniola hit the stage at Davido’s 30 Billion Concert, it was as though a goddess arrived. Adequately proportioned like a very generous hourglass, Niniola thrilled her adoring fans and danced the night away, not an ounce of flesh out of place. That is the power of good shapewear, the ability to contour your body without the surgery or other inconveniences. Buying a few pieces for your wardrobe might be the difference between a smooth silhouette and ill-fitting clothes.

Maximalism is better

Tiwa Savage was burning up stages last year. But none of her looks this season were as memorable as her maximalist, mint green, ruffled flounce dress with a high-low skirt detailing as styled Kizaster. This is not a look for the faint-hearted woman but no matter who you are, you need a dress that announces itself and makes no apologies.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

