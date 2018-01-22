 Suarez scores 100th La Liga goal as Messi reaches new milestones – Goal.com | Nigeria Today
Suarez scores 100th La Liga goal as Messi reaches new milestones – Goal.com

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Sports


Suarez scores 100th La Liga goal as Messi reaches new milestones
Luis Suarez reached 100 goals in La Liga as Barcelona dispatched Real Betis 5-0 at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday. The striker scored twice against Quique Setien's side to become only the second Uruguayan to manage a century of goals in Spain's top
