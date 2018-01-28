Sudan, Egypt leaders agree to set up ministerial mechanism to deal with bilateral issues – Sudan Tribune

Sudan, Egypt leaders agree to set up ministerial mechanism to deal with bilateral issues
Sudan Tribune
January 27, 2018 (KHARTOUM) – Egyptian and Sudanese presidents Saturday agreed to form a joint ministerial committee to tackle the outstanding issues between the two countries. In a meeting held on the sidelines of the African Union summit in Addis …
