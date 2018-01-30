Sudan vs Nigeria: Win 25000 In Complete Sports’ Predict And Win Competition

Nigeria is in the semi-finals of the 2018 CHAN in Morocco and the game between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Sudan is our Star Match so, as usual, you stand a chance to be one of five readers who will share from our N25,000 pot of gold if you CORRECTLY PREDICT THE OUTCOME OF THE MATCH [after 90 minutes regulation period] ON OUR WEBSITE. PLEASE NOTE THAT RESULTS IN EXTRA-TIME AND OR PENALTY SHOOT-OUT WILL NOT COUNT.

ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID AND A BALLOT WILL BE USED TO SELECT IF WE HAVE MORE THAN FIVE WINNERS.

Nigeria needed an extra-time goal to see off a stubborn Angola in the quarter-finals after topping Group C with seven points from three games in the first round. The Eagles have scored six and conceded two goals so far in the competition.

Sundan, on the other hand, defeated tournament favourites Zambia 1-0 in the quarter-finals and were runners-up in Group A with seven points. They have scored four and conceded just once in four games so far.

So, in your opinion, who will take this?

Clean up your crystal ball and tell us the result of this game. Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

This competition is open to www.completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Other territories will be considered for entry in future.

Deadline for submission of entry is 5.00pm Nigerian time on the match day, Sunday January 28, 2018. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

To make your prediction, scroll down to bottom of this page now. Good luck to you and the Super Eagles.

QUESTION: Who’s Nigeria’s top goalscorer in the on-going CHAN 2018 competition?

Send your entry in the following format:

Answer to question –

Prediction –

Full name –

Email address –

Telephone number –

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

Best of luck!!!!

