Suicide bombers kill many in Borno IDP camp

Dalori Intenally Displaced Persons IDP camp was this evening shattered by bombs as five explosions rocked the camp leaving about five people dead and injuring thirty nine.

Borno State Emergency Management Service, SEMA sources who confirmed the unfortunate incident said all the bombs exploded between 8pm and 9:30 pm.

Dalori IDP camp is known to house most of the displaced Bama residents.

Meanwhile the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA in a statement said; “Multiple suicide bomb attacks involving two suicide bombers at Dalori quarters near Dalori IDP camp. One person was inflicted with a mild injury whereas the suicide bombers were killed by the explosion,”

Details later.

