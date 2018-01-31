 Suicide bombers kill many in Borno IDP camp | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suicide bombers kill many in Borno IDP camp

Posted on Jan 31, 2018 in Breaking news, Lead, News | 0 comments

Suicide bombers kill many in Borno IDP camp

Dalori Intenally Displaced Persons IDP camp was this evening shattered by bombs as five explosions rocked the camp leaving about five people dead and injuring thirty nine.

Borno State Emergency Management Service, SEMA sources who confirmed the unfortunate incident said all the bombs exploded between 8pm and 9:30 pm.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Dalori IDP camp is known to house most of the displaced Bama residents.

Meanwhile the National Emergency Management Agency NEMA in a statement said; “Multiple suicide bomb attacks involving two suicide bombers at Dalori quarters near Dalori IDP camp. One person was inflicted with a mild injury whereas the suicide bombers were killed by the explosion,”

Details later.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.