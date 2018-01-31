Suicide … Here is what is going on in my head
Breathing in, breathing out
I have been searching the house Scattered everything
Guess what am looking for???
I sat down crying profusely Like the rain,
it keeps dropping I thought, what should I do??
Like I do watch in the movies, I know i can do it
All I have to do is to look for a rope,
pencil down a letter and just like thunder that will be it.
Do I have something to live for?
To be serious and sincere I have none
Why did I say none?
Yes, I admit, I have problems which I know everybody does
I am a believer I believe there is God
but I just want to end this misery and miser.
Sometimes, I start thinking and thinking
Then I fell into depression
Will my ambitions make me stay? so they say
I am a dreamer,
I am a genius
But do you know what’s killing me??
My heart is so weak and weary
I gave in to depression a long time ago
I wasn’t born with a silver spoon
I was born with a plastic spoon.
I tried so hard to succeed every day
yet success seem so far and out of reach
But depression is so close i can feel it.
When Depression took over I never believed the saying that goes thus” Depression is the father of suicide and the mother of insanity I fell into it And decided to take my own life…
SUICIDE The father of depression Kills faster than Aids Faster than lassa fever Faster than Ebola Faster than cancer But very very slowly You will fall into it And the only solution depression has is SUICIDE and INSANITY It moves you away from the world And takes you on a tour of no return… That’s depression The father of SUICIDE And The mother of INSANITY
About the Author
Adeyinka is a lady in her twenties.. Still pursuing her goal and will never give up, her dream is to become a medical doctor and a writer.She is currently an auxiliary nurse, She can be reach via [email protected]
