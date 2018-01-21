 Suleja Gets N100m Domestic Gas Plant – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suleja Gets N100m Domestic Gas Plant – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Suleja Gets N100m Domestic Gas Plant
Independent Newspapers Limited
A private company, Eegoja gas, on Sunday inaugurated an 80 metric tons N100 million modern domestic plant in Kwankwashe, Suleja Local Government Area of Niger state. Mr Paul Ekele, the Chief Executive Officer of company, said that the plant would

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.