Suleja Gets N100m Domestic Gas Plant – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Suleja Gets N100m Domestic Gas Plant
Independent Newspapers Limited
A private company, Eegoja gas, on Sunday inaugurated an 80 metric tons N100 million modern domestic plant in Kwankwashe, Suleja Local Government Area of Niger state. Mr Paul Ekele, the Chief Executive Officer of company, said that the plant would …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!