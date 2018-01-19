Sultan of Sokoto: You cannot be shedding blood in your country and expect God to be happy with you

Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, says God cannot be happy with Nigeria when some people are busy slaughtering innocent lives.

The sultan while speaking at the first general assembly of the Interfaith Dialogue Forum For Peace (IDFP) on Thursday in Abuja lamented the way Nigerians makes unguided comments on social media saying “No matter what we do or say, we can never bring back the lives of people lost in these senseless killings”

Sultan Abubakar said Nigerians need to challenge president Muhammadu Buhari and other Nigerians leaders with one voice to look for ways to end this senseless killings.

He hinted that those perpetuating this crimes are dragging the name of Islam to the mud and asked security agencies to arrest these killers and bring them to justice

“You cannot be shedding blood in your country and expect God to be happy with you. Taking a single life unjustly in Islam is akin to taking the life of humanity. We cannot protect our religion by killing people

“Islam has been dragged to the mud. People make comments on social media and people who do not know the truth simply believe it. It is quite unfortunate.

“No matter what we do or say, we can never bring back the lives of people lost in these senseless killings.

“When will this killings and madness stop? What are the security agencies doing? We can challenge our leaders with a united voice. If we challenge our leaders in one voice, we can move forward.”

“The CAN secretary general has said the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria should be labelled a terrorist organisation. MACBAN has no control of any Fulani man,” the sultan said.

“MACBAN is a body to help the various Fulani organisations to come together and help themselves. We have always said that Fulani do not carry arms. We have always challenged security agencies to arrest these killers and bring them to justice. MACBAN is an organisation that helps Fulani and not makes them kill people.”

