Sunderland Complete Loan Signing Of Chelsea Defender Jake Clarke-Salter

Sunderland have completed the signing Jake Clarke-Salter from Chelsea on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made just one appearance for Chelsea this term, as a late substitute in the League Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

Jake Clarke-Salter has been at Chelsea since the age of eight and has won multiple FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League medals with the Blues.

He spent time on loan at Bristol Rovers last season

The Carshalton-born starlet helped England’s Under-20s to World Cup glory in June.

He signed a new four-year deal with Chelsea a month later.

