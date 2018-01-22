Super Eagles Players to Pocket $20,000 Each from CHAN 2018

Eagles on $20,000-a-man to win 2018 CHAN

Each player of the home-based Eagles will earn about $20,000 should they win the 2018 CHAN in Morocco, officials have disclosed.

As gathered, the sum is a total payment the Nigeria Football Federation earmarked to cover the players win-bonus and allowances for the ongoing tournament.

Additional information obtained from www.scorenigeria.com reported that each players of the national team will paid $2000 for a win in the group stage and they will get $3,000 each if they won their quarterfinal match.

The glasshouse planned to pay $4,000 per player for a victory in the semi-final while they will receive $5,000 each if they won the championship.

They will also be paid $100 daily as camp allowance.

Thus far it is calculated that the players would have pocketed $4,000 after the draw with Rwanda was approved by the sports ministry as a win.

They will earn another $2,000 each with an expected win over Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday night.

The prize money to the CHAN champions is $1.25 million.

The federal government has approved 500 million Naira for the team to Morocco.

The 2018 CHAN Eagles Bonus in summary – $2,000 per group game – $3000 q/final – $4,000 semifinal- $5,000 final- Daily allowance $100 per player.

The post Super Eagles Players to Pocket $20,000 Each from CHAN 2018 appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria.

