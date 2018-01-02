Super Eagles squad to CHAN 2018 announced [Full List] – Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles squad to CHAN 2018 announced [Full List]
Coach Salisu Yusuf has released his final squad of 23 players of the Super Eagles B squad, for this year's African Nations Championship (CHAN), which kicks off in Morocco on January 12. Goalkeeper and skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, midfielder Rabiu Ali of …
