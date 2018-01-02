 Super Eagles squad to CHAN 2018 announced [Full List] – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Super Eagles squad to CHAN 2018 announced [Full List] – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Super Eagles squad to CHAN 2018 announced [Full List]
Daily Post Nigeria
Coach Salisu Yusuf has released his final squad of 23 players of the Super Eagles B squad, for this year's African Nations Championship (CHAN), which kicks off in Morocco on January 12. Goalkeeper and skipper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, midfielder Rabiu Ali of
Ezenwa, Ali, Okpotu, 20 others make CHAN 2018 listVanguard
Our Target in Morocco is the Trophy, Says EzenwaTHISDAY Newspapers
We are ready to take on Africa – EzenwaThe Nation Newspaper
Yahoo Sports –Goal.com –New Telegraph Newspaper
all 11 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.