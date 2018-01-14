Super Eagles star Ebuehi wants ADO Den Haag stay – Daily Trust
Super Eagles star Ebuehi wants ADO Den Haag stay
Daily Trust
Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi has expressed his intention to remain at his Dutch club ADO Den Haag beyond this season. “I'm enjoying myself here and I do not want to leave. I still learn every day, am happy with the players and trainers and if I …
