Superstar DJ Sose features on Accelerate TV’s ‘The Cover’

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Thomas Amar-Aigb aka DJ Sose who was rated as one of the top 10 African DJ’s by Channel “O” is the latest star to feature on Accelerate TV’s The Cover. He has made appearances in some of the most widely played songs in Nigeria such as Ice Prince’s break out single, Oleku and Chuddy K’s “Gaga […]

The post Superstar DJ Sose features on Accelerate TV’s ‘The Cover’ appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija.

