Suru Group Boss Predicts Better Economy

Ayodeji Ake

A business mogul, Mr. Edward Akinlade, the Group Managing Director of Suru Worldwide Ventures, as part of his 2018 New Year resolution has predicted economy boost as he urged Nigerians to exercise more patience with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akinlade noted that the year 2017 was a bitter experience in all sectors of the economy but restates his believe in the present administration before the end of the tenure in the next one and half year, while addressing the journalists at the family party organised recently to celebrate the New Year.

He said: “My New Year resolution is to work more for God. I’m using this opportunity to appreciate those who have supported us in 2017 which was a very tough year. We have fought great wars but I believe that after war there is a blessing which we will all capture this year.

“My goodwill message to Nigerians is that we should exercise patience with President Buhari. He has promised us many changes, let’s see what we can do in the next one and half years to finish his term. I’m very confident that by this time next year, Nigeria would have been better.”

Speaking on the event, Akinlade said God spoke to him that he is ignoring Him which is why he has promised to every first day of the year celebrate Him with friends and family anywhere he lives.

“The Lord said to me I must celebrate Him once a year , He said I have been ignoring Him, so for me to prove that everything I own belongs to God is why we are here. Being the first day of the year, I chose to celebrate him with family and friends. He promised me great things and I also promised Him that so long that I live, anywhere I live, I will do this kind of party once a year. So that’s why I have put this together,” he said.

He further stated that his companies have been committed to serve its customers and working tirelessly to serve them better this year.

“This year is a year of promise, like I have been saying; our politicians have to spend money this year. In Suru, we render good services, we have hotels and we build. I believe they should come and patronise us, we want to expand our businesses across states of the country and what we assure our customers we will serve them better,” he said.

