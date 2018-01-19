 Suspected Militants Kidnaps Five Oil Workers In Niger Delta | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspected Militants Kidnaps Five Oil Workers In Niger Delta

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Some men suspected to be militants have kidnapped Five oil workers in the southern Niger Delta region. This is an area regularly hit by militant attacks and abductions, According to the police The armed men seized the workers on Wednesday near the Ajoki community, which borders Edo and Delta States, said Delta State police spokesperson, […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.