 Suspected militia sack 3 Fulani villages in Taraba – Daily Trust | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Suspected militia sack 3 Fulani villages in Taraba – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Suspected militia sack 3 Fulani villages in Taraba
Daily Trust
Many people were feared killed in early morning attacks carried by suspected militia in three Fulani villages in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State. The attacks, Daily Trust on Sunday gathered was launched at about 6am. The villages attacked are
15 killed in dawn attack in TarabaThe Nation Newspaper
Nigeria: Taraba Communities 'Attacked' – Fulani, Bachama Groups Accuse Each OtherAllAfrica.com

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.