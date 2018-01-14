 Sussex University Seeks More Collaboration With Alumni | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sussex University Seeks More Collaboration With Alumni

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Education, News | 0 comments

By Anthony Ada Abraham The Vice Chancellor, Sussex University, United Kingdom, Prof. Adam Tickell  has promised more collaboration in yiuth development with Alumni of its University in Nigeria. He made this known during its first development-driven  Nigerian Alumni Reunion Event which held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja featuring Panel Forum titled “Empowering Our Alumni […]

The post Sussex University Seeks More Collaboration With Alumni appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.