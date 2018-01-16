 Sweatcoin is the fitness app that pays you in digital currency to work out | Nigeria Today
Sweatcoin is the fitness app that pays you in digital currency to work out

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Health, Technology | 0 comments

Sweatcoin is a new fitness app for iOS and Android that encourages users to get healthier by rewarding them for the workouts with “sweatcoins” that can be used to purchase real-world goods and services.

The post Sweatcoin is the fitness app that pays you in digital currency to work out appeared first on Digital Trends.

