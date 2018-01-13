Sychelles Islands… Exploring the African paradise – Guardian (blog)
|
Guardian (blog)
|
Sychelles Islands… Exploring the African paradise
Guardian (blog)
For years, Seychelles was on my list of top getaway destinations. And somehow, that dream came to reality recently, when the country hosted a select group of Nigerian travel and tourism journalists. Indeed, it was a memorable experience. When it comes …
SEYCHELLES: A rich and enduring histor y
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!