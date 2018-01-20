Syria: Turkey war planes launch strikes on Afrin – BBC News
BBC News
Syria: Turkey war planes launch strikes on Afrin
BBC News
Turkish war planes have launched air strikes on Kurdish positions in northern Syria, in a move likely to cause tensions with the US. Turkey is seeking to oust Kurdish fighters from Afrin, held by them since 2012. Some of these forces helped the US to …
The Latest: Turkey's FM, Tillerson confer over raid on Syria
Turkish Jets Bombard Kurdish-Run City of Afrin in Syria
Erdogan: Operation in Syria's Afrin has begun
