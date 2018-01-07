Tambuwal To Sink 250 Solar-powered Water Scheme In Sokoto Rural Communities
Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal led government has awarded contract for the construction of 250 solar powered water schemes to be sited in rural areas across the 23 local government areas of Sokoto state, a statement by Imam Imam divulged. Imam Imam, who is the spokesperson of the governor, added that, the water project was part […]
Tambuwal To Sink 250 Solar-powered Water Scheme In Sokoto Rural Communities
