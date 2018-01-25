Tanzania Arrest 5 School Girls for Being Pregnant
5 schoolgirls in Tanzania have been arrested, authorities quote “so that they can help with information on the men who impregnated them.” The girls aged between 16 and 19 were arrested as part of a policy against child pregnancies. Sebastian Waryuba the District Commissioner said that the schoolgirls were arrested last week. “We have managed […]
The post Tanzania Arrest 5 School Girls for Being Pregnant appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!