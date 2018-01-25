 Tanzania Arrest 5 School Girls for Being Pregnant | Nigeria Today
Tanzania Arrest 5 School Girls for Being Pregnant

Posted on Jan 25, 2018

5 schoolgirls in Tanzania have been arrested, authorities quote “so that they can help with information on the men who impregnated them.” The girls aged between 16 and 19 were arrested as part of a policy against child pregnancies. Sebastian Waryuba the District Commissioner said that the schoolgirls were arrested last week. “We have managed […]

