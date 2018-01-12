Tanzania: Diamond Acquires Grand House for His TV and Radio Station – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Tanzania: Diamond Acquires Grand House for His TV and Radio Station
AllAfrica.com
Only a few days after bongo flava star Diamond Platinumz disclosed that he was planning to set up a TV and radio station in Tanzania during an interview with a local TV station, he's gone ahead to rent a house for the same. The house, situated in the …
Zari celebrates after Diamond bought expensive mansion
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!