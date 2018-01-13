Tanzania leader rules out extending presidential term – The Punch
The Punch
Tanzania leader rules out extending presidential term
The Punch
Tanzanian President John Magufuli will not seek to extend presidential terms in the country, his party said Saturday, moving to quash calls from his own party to prolong his rule. Magufuli “informed party members and other Tanzanians that the ongoing …
