Tanzania leader rules out extending presidential terms
Aljazeera.com
Tanzania leader rules out extending presidential terms
Aljazeera.com
Tanzanian President John Magufuli will not seek to extend presidential terms in the East African country, his party said. Some members of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) have been calling on Magufuli, 58, to extend presidential terms from the …
