Tanzania to buy 19 electric trains

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Tanzania has floated a multimillion dollar tender for 19 electric trains to be used on the standard gauge railway (SGR) which is under construction, according to the regional newspaper, The EastAfrican.

State-run railway firm Reli Assets Holding Company (Rahco) is seeking the supply of the locomotives, 14 of which will be cargo trains. The deadline for the bids closes end of this month as Tanzania eyes becoming the East African Community logistics hub.

Tanzania will also become the first country in the region to use high-speed electric cargo and passenger trains.

Construction of the SGR began in April, 2017 with the first phase consisting of a 205km electric railway line from the port city of Dar es Salaam to Morogoro in central Tanzania.

The $1.2 billion line, being built by Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi and Portuguese firm Mota-Engil, is expected to be completed by October 2019.

The country expects to connect its ports along the Indian Ocean to landlocked Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

