Taraba blows hot over Buhari’s cattle colony proposal

Yusufu Akirikwen, Taraba Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice says that the state has no land for cattle colonies as proposed by the Buhari government. Akirikwen on Wednesday in Jalingo told journalists that the state government had enacted a law for the establishment of ranches which would come into effect on January 24. He called on […]

Taraba blows hot over Buhari’s cattle colony proposal

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

