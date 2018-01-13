Taraba Killings: Tears As 65 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Are Buried

There was a flow uncontrollable tears yesterday in Katibu, Donadda, Lavoro and Maku communities in Lau local government area of Taraba State when sixty five victims of Fulani herdsmen attack were again given mass burial. Survivors and relations of the victims watched painfully as corpses of their loved ones were lowered laid into grave. It […]

The post Taraba Killings: Tears As 65 Victims Of Herdsmen Attack Are Buried appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

