 Taraba rejects FG’s cattle colony proposal – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Taraba rejects FG’s cattle colony proposal – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 17, 2018


Taraba rejects FG's cattle colony proposal
Jalingo – Mr Yusufu Akirikwen, the Taraba Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, says that the state has no land for Cattle Colonies as proposed by the Federal Government. Arc.-Darius-Ishaku. Akirikwen said this on Wednesday in Jalingo, while
