Taraba State University Returning Students Registration Deadline Announced 2017/2018.

This is to inform all old students of the Taraba State University, Jalingo (TSU) that the management has announced the registration deadline for all returning students for the 2017/2018 academic session. The Registration of Returning Students is ongoing. The portal shall be finally closed for registration on the 17th, January 2018. This information is for …

