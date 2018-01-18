Task force seizes 120 motorcycles in Lagos

No fewer than one hundred and twenty Motorcycles popularly known as Okada were today seized by the operatives of the Lagos State Task Force with 10 riders arrested at the 2nd Rainbow bus stop, Mile 2 and Ijesha areas of the State.

The Chairman of the Agency Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Superintendent of Police (SP) said enforcement operation were carried out after several warnings to motorcycle operators to desist from operating on restricted routes particularly on highways and bridges across the State.

He disclosed further that illegal activities of these motorcycle riders and operators were on the increased as they now constitute a public nuisance.

He said while some of them harassed innocent members of the public at various bus stops others engaged in all sorts of criminal acts by dispossessing their passengers of valuables materials.

A Statement signed by the Agency Spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq said Egbeyemi hinted that sequel to further directive of the commissioner of police, all 120 impounded motorcycles would be crushed and 10 arrested riders to be charged to court immediately.

