 TCN applauds Enugu Govt’s support for Nsukka 30MVA power line | Nigeria Today
TCN applauds Enugu Govt’s support for Nsukka 30MVA power line

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has commended Enugu State Government for its support in securing the right-of-way for the completion of the power project being handled by the company in the university town of Nsukka. Since 2006, the important power line project has been stalled owing to disputes between the TCN and host communities […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

