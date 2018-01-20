TCN: We’ll Rely on the Court to Recover $75.5m Fibre Optic Debt – THISDAY Newspapers
|
TODAY.NG
|
TCN: We'll Rely on the Court to Recover $75.5m Fibre Optic Debt
THISDAY Newspapers
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) yesterday said it was confident about the legal processes initiated to recover about $75.5 million owed it over a period of 11 years by two indigenous telecommunications firms – Alheri Engineering Company …
N27.2bn Owed FGN Over Fibre Optic Agreement Refuted by Phase 3 and Alheri
Fibre optic contracts: TCN expresses confidence in judiciary
Phase 3 explains concession agreement with TCN
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!