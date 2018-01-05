 Teachers as enabler of education transformation in Nigeria – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Teachers as enabler of education transformation in Nigeria – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in World | 0 comments


HuffPost

Teachers as enabler of education transformation in Nigeria
Vanguard
AS one of the continent's economic powerhouses, Nigeria has in many ways set new standards of progress across Africa. But, it has become clear that to maintain this momentum, the country needs new answers to existing education challenges. Indeed
We face a catastrophic learning crisis around the world – but we can fix itHuffPost
4 Key Ingredients for better learningBdaily

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.